The Nepal national cricket team are clashing with the Melbourne Renegades Academy in the Top End T20 Series 2025 match on Wednesday, August 20. The Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy game will be hosted in Cazalys Oval, Darwin, and will start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options available for the Top End T20 Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, for fans in India, there is online live streaming viewing option as viewers can watch Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Nepal Beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy By 66 Runs in Top End T20 Series 2025; Nandan Yadav Stars For Rhinos With Match-Winning Five Wicket Haul.

Top End T20 Series 2025, NEP vs MRA

🌴 New day, new duel! ☀️ Taking on the Renegades in today’s Top End clash 💥#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/f6pwCmsgQP — CAN (@CricketNep) August 20, 2025

