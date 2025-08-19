The Nepal national cricket team managed to earn a 66-run victory against Hobart Hurricanes Academy in the ongoing Top End T20 Series 2025 match at Darwin. Nandan Yadav starred for the Rhinos, claiming a five-wicket haul, helping Nepal bundle out Hobart Hurricanes Academy for 114. Batting first, Nepal managed to score 180 for 7, thanks to knocks from Aasif Sheikh (29), Aarif Sheikh (33), and Kushal Bhurtel (27). This was Nepal's first win in the Top End T20 Series 2025 after three successive losses. Tom Rodgers and Sam Harper Smash 36 Runs off Marcus Bean's Nine-Ball Over During Hobart Hurricanes Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Top End T20 Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Nepal Win By 66 Runs

🌴 Fifer & a finish! 🔥 Nandan’s magic 5️⃣ powers the #Rhinos to a 66-run win in Darwin ☀️🏏#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/nurNHEm9s2 — CAN (@CricketNep) August 19, 2025

