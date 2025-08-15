The Nepal National Cricket Team will be in action when they take on Northern Territory Strike of Australia in the 5th T20 match of the Top End T20 Series 2025 on Friday, August 15. The Nepal vs Northern Territory Strike match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG2) in Darwin and it will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's however, an online viewing option as fans can watch Nepal vs Northern Territory Strike live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Angry Pakistan Batsman Khawaja Nafay Throws His Bat After Getting Run-Out Following Mix-Up With Yasir Khan During PAK Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Top End T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Nepal vs Northern Territory Strike

🇳🇵 𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮! 🏎️#Rhinos race into battle with NT Strike today at 2:15 PM sharp 🏏#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/XFX1RMOXug — CAN (@CricketNep) August 15, 2025

