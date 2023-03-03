Nepal will face Papua New Guinea in their next match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The game will start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters in India. Hence the ODI match between Nepal and Papua New Guinea will not be telecasted live. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. ICC TV will also provide live streaming of this match in selected regions. Baseball After Bazball! England Cricketer Harry Brook to Train With MLB Team, Named Europe Brand Ambassador Along With Issy Wong.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live on FanCode

Match Day!! Today Nepal will play against PNG in the ICC CWC League 2 match. Let's cheer for our team. #CWCL2 #NEPvPNG #weCAN pic.twitter.com/ZcMfUS6ouY — CAN (@CricketNep) March 3, 2023

