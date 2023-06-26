A stunning game saw a stunning ending as Netherlands, with a great display, finally sealed the game in their favour and defeated West Indies in the Super Over. After the game went to Super Over, Netherlands batted first and Logan van Beek starred with stunning hitting display taking apart Jason Holder for 30 runs in 6 deliveries. West Indies tried their hard as Johnson Charles and Shai Hope took the crease but it was not to be and they ended on the losing side. Carnage! Logan van Beek Smashes 30 Runs in Super Over vs West Indies During ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier (Watch Video).

Netherlands Beat West Indies via Super Over

A match for the ages 😍 Netherlands clinch a thriller in the Super Over against West Indies 👏#CWC23 | #WIvNED: https://t.co/nJHz2HouZx pic.twitter.com/oY9KTiPu6g — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023

