Captain Scott Edwards and Logan van Beek met and thanked fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after they pulled off a stunning victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 28. Netherlands defeated Shakib Al Hasan's side by 87 runs to register yet another upset in CWC 2023 after which the Dutch duo were met with elated fans, who shook their hands and greeted them. Chasing 230 to win, Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 runs. Netherlands Beat Bangladesh by 87 Runs in CWC 2023 Match: Scott Edwards, Bowlers Star As Dutch Pull Off Yet Another Shock Victory in ICC Cricket World Cup Game.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)