The announcement by the BCCI to appoint youngster Shubman Gill as the new India national cricket team Test squad captain and Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 marks the start of a new era. Legend and former captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement, and so has the great Virat Kohli. A new team India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will play a five-match Test series in their tour of England. The side will however have the presence of seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. As Shubman Gill has been named the captain and Rishabh Pant the vice-captain, the internet has flooded with reactions on the move. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

'Hope' Gill Follows 'Legacy' Of Rohit Sharma

Best wishes to the new Test Captain Shubman Gill 🔥🔥 Hoping you will take India to great heights following the legacy of Rohit Gurunath Sharma ❤️✍️#RohitSharma #ShubmanGill #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HzvR5W86eF — Ayush Rajput (@Ayush_Rajput17) May 24, 2025

'Captain Gill Era Begins'

Welcome your CAPTAIN!!!! Captain Shubman Gill — CAPTAIN GILL ERA BEGINS 👑pic.twitter.com/XYRzx6j7ZX — 𝙅𝙍 𝟕𝟕 (@GillPrince07) May 24, 2025

'Pant Deserves Test Captaincy'

NEW ERA IN INDIAN TEST TEAM. 🇮🇳 Captain - Shubman Gill. VICE Captain - Rishabh Pant. Pant deserves test captaincy pic.twitter.com/GjlaT7imdC — ASHISH KARPENTER (@AshishKarpenter) May 24, 2025

'New Era'

NEW ERA IN INDIAN TEST TEAM. 🇮🇳 Captain - Shubman Gill. VICE Captain - Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/ojnyaFkJtc — Bhim Gulia Sondhi (@bhimgulia) May 24, 2025

Hitman To Gill!

Shubman Gill Appointed as the New Test Captain of India. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/De3KWDUQU3 — Knight Club : KKR (@KnightClub_KKR) May 24, 2025

The Transition Looks Bright!

The transition to the young Indian team under the captaincy of Shubman Gill looks bright. His leadership is immaculate & will for sure bring great laurels to India 🧿🇮🇳🧿 — KSSS (@thekudisays) May 24, 2025

'Haters Can Cry'!

Shubman Gill deserves team india captaincy haters can cry only pic.twitter.com/PpyziIdLLN — JassPreet (@JassPreet96) May 24, 2025

