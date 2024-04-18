New Zealand's wrist spinner Ish Sodhi was spotted in a never-before-seen avatar as he tried Punjabi commentary ahead of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I. Ish Sodhi was handed over with highlights of a match played between Pakistan and New Zealand in the past. Sodhi starts by calling himself a 'Handsome bowler' and then goes on with the Punjabi commentary where he gets smashed for some sixes and even gets wickets. A total of five matches will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

Watch Video Here

🎙️ Enjoy Punjabi commentary with New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi 🤩#PAKvNZ | #AaTenuMatchDikhawan pic.twitter.com/D6kYMh6MN0— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 17, 2024

