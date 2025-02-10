The New Zealand national cricket team entered the grand finale of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 after beating the South Africa national cricket team by six wickets in Lahore on Monday. While chasing 305 runs, Kane Williamson played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 133 runs off 113 deliveries, including 15 boundaries. Opener Devon Conway slammed a crucial 97 runs as the Black Caps secured their consecutive victories in the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025. New Zealand also registered their highest successful against South Africa in ODIs till now. Earlier, in the match, South Africa made 304 runs after debutant Matthew Breetzke played an impressive knock of 150 runs. However, his knock went in vain as Proteas lost their first match of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025. South Africa’s Fielding Coach Wandile Gwavu Takes Field During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (See Pic).

Consecutive Victories for New Zealand

New Zealand complete back-to-back victories in the VGO TEL Mobile presents @ABLpk Tri-Nation Series 2025 🏏#3Nations1Trophy | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/SJfwmeIYBH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2025

