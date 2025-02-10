South Africa national cricket team fielding coach Wandile Gwavu was spotted fielding during the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match against the New Zealand national cricket team in Lahore. The fielding coach was spotted during one of the overs when New Zealand was chasing a 305-run target. Talking about the match, South Africa made 304 runs after debutant Matthew Breetzke slammed 150 runs. While chasing, Kane Williamson hammered a match-winning century, and the Black Caps secured an easy victory. Wandile Gwavu Joins South Africa As White-Ball Fielding Coach on Full-Time Basis.

Wandile Gwavu Takes Field During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match

🚨🚨South Africa’s 🇿🇦 fielding coach Wandile Gwavu is on the field for his team You don’t see this happening too often#NZvSA#3Nations1Trophy #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/ONJZG5qgYA — Numair Tariq (@NumairTariq2) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)