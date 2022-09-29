New Zealand have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, that is slated to be held in Australia. The new jersey, which would be worn by the Kiwis, is grey in the top half with black in the second half with 'New Zealand' written in between. Also, the jersey features red stars on the side, from the country's national flag.

See New Zealand's T20 World Cup Jersey Pics:

Some More:

New Zealand jerseys are always 👌 pic.twitter.com/KMYCb7rCG5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)