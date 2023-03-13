New Zealand and Sri Lanka played one of all time classics in the history of Test cricket. The Kiwis defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets at the final ball of the 1st Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. With this, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Day 5 of 1st Test had many big moments. Fans who are looking for the highlights of NZ vs SL 1st Test 2023 day 5, can watch it below. 'Thank You New Zealand!' Indian Fans Rejoice As New Zealand's Win Over Sri Lanka Sends Team India into WTC 2023 Final, See Reactions.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2023 Day 5 Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)