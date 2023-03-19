New Zealand are currently in a dominating position against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Batting first the Kiwis declared with a score of 580-4 in the 1st innings. Sri Lanka then ended day 2 at 26-2. The action of 3rd day will resume at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, this series has no broadcasters. Hence the match is not getting telecasted in India. Fans can however still watch the live streaming on the Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live on Prime Video

