The final ODI of the three-match series between the New Zealand women's cricket team and the Australia women's cricket team will be played on Monday, December 23. The much-awaited contest will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will start at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the NZ-W vs AUS-W ODI series will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI Series on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2024

