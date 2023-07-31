The final match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) MI New York beat Seattle Orcas to win the summit clash and clinch the trophy by seven wickets. In a viral video shared by MI New York shows the moment when the team became the champions of the Major League Cricket 2023. The video also shows the star performer Nicholas Pooran celebrating with the team.

MI New York Becomes MLC 2023 Champions

The fireworks had nothing on Nicky P tonight, NOTHING! 🎇The moment we became the first #MajorLeagueCricket champions. 🏆💙 #OneFamily #MINewYork pic.twitter.com/8bXE7Aq3V4 — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 31, 2023

