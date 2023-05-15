Young spinner Noor Ahmad sustained an ankle injury after he was struck by a powerful shot during the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023. This incident happened in the 16th over of the match when Klaasen hit a ball hard straight down the ground. While Ahmad tried to duck, the ball bounced off his right ankle. He was immediately down on the ground and was grimacing in pain. Ahmad was eventually taken off the field with physios helping him walk.

Noor Ahmad Suffers Injury

Noor Ahmad is off the field with a serious injury. Could be a big blow to GT ahead of playoffs!#GTvSRH #GTvsSRH — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) May 15, 2023

