Former South Africa national cricket team batter Heinrich Klaasen, born on July 30, 1991, is celebrating his 34th birthday today, in 2025. The top-order explosive batter has mastered in playing big, playing fast, and playing aggressively with the bat in T20s. For the Proteas, Heinrich Klaasen has played in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. Heinrich Klaasen has been destructive in top franchise-based cricket leagues around the world too. In the cash-rich IPL, he shines bright for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. For SRH, he has batted with a strike-rate of above 171 in all three seasons, scoring 440+ runs in all. Will India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Semi-Final Take Place? Here's What We Know.

'Orange Army’s Roaring Lion'

From people questioning why SRH went that high for Heinrich Klaasen at the IPL auctions… to him becoming the Most Expensive Player of IPL 2025 Happy Birthday to the Orange Army’s roaring lion! pic.twitter.com/twtLziuWPc — Rakshith (@CricRakshith) July 29, 2025

'Kateramma Koduku'

Happy birthday the T20 beast Heinrich Klaasen🔥🥵 alias Kateramma Koduku🔥🔥🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Pr06YfNdVo — SunrisersVicky (@VickySunrisers) July 30, 2025

'Modern Powerful and Destructive'

Happy Birthday to The Modern Powerful and Destructive Batsman Heinrich Klaasen 💪🇿🇦 🙏🙏#HeinrichKlaasen #HappyBirthdayHeinrichKlaasen pic.twitter.com/eCGFNHgrxs — Amit Prajapati (@amit21prajapati) July 30, 2025

'King of Klass'

All Rise for the King of Klass! Happy Birthday Heinrich Klaasen! pic.twitter.com/hhPH4osalL — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) July 30, 2025

'FERRARI'

Happy Birthday HEINRICH FERRARI KLAASEN 🔥🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥🥵🔥🔥🔥🥵🔥🔥🔥🥵🔥🥵🥵🥵🔥🥵🥵🥵🔥🥵🥵🥵🔥🥵🥵🥵🔥🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/S2qZSyKke9 — Supremist 💛🦚 (@CSKlaasen8467) July 30, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

Happy birthday, Heinrich Klaasen Fastest Hundred for SRH (by balls) 37 - Heinrich Klaasen v KKR, 2025* 39 - Travis Head v RCB, 2024 40 - Abhishek Sharma v PBKS, 2025 43 - David Warner v KKR, 2017 45 - Ishan Kishan v RR, 2025 pic.twitter.com/qYHLI8eULR — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 30, 2025

