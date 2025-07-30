Former South Africa national cricket team batter Heinrich Klaasen, born on July 30, 1991, is celebrating his 34th birthday today, in 2025. The top-order explosive batter has mastered in playing big, playing fast, and playing aggressively with the bat in T20s. For the Proteas, Heinrich Klaasen has played in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. Heinrich Klaasen has been destructive in top franchise-based cricket leagues around the world too. In the cash-rich IPL, he shines bright for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. For SRH, he has batted with a strike-rate of above 171 in all three seasons, scoring 440+ runs in all. Will India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Semi-Final Take Place? Here's What We Know.

