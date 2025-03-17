The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final. This was Delhi's third straight loss in the WPL finals, under the leadership of Meg Lanning. Recently, Delhi captain Meg Lanning shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle. Lanning wrote she was proud of the group but didn't want to finish on the other side. Below is the Instagram post of Meg Lanning. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025 Title Defeating Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs in the Final.

Meg Lanning Shares Emotional Post After WPL 2025 Final Loss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Lanning (@meglanning7)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)