Mumbai Indians won their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title by beating Delhi Capitals by 8 runs in the WPL 2025 final. This is the second time they have won the title beating DC-W in the final and at the same time this is the third consecutive runner-up finish for Delhi Capitals. Meg Lanning, who has been a serial winner with Australia, suffered a third consecutive final defeat and cricket fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes on the WPL 2025 final. Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Beat Delhi Capitals in Final by Eight Runs To Claim Second Title in Women’s Premier League.

Thank You Everyone

We are Delhi Capitals 💔🙏🏻. Thank you everyone next IPL. pic.twitter.com/oRahdY4NdR — Arpit Nair (@arpitnair07) March 15, 2025

Delhi Capitals in Final

Harmanpreet Kaur

Meg Lanning in Final

DC is South Africa in WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt

