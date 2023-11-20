India were handed a gut-wrenching and heart-breaking defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final by Australia. A poor batting performance ended up as the reason for their defeat as Australia raced to the total comfortably. After the defeat, some heart-broken fans took to social media to hurl abuses on the Australian cricketers and their family. A few of them mistakenly considered New Zealand cricketer James Neesham as an Aussie cricketer and hurled hate comments to him as well. Neesham shared an Instagram story sharing the comments he received and also gave an epic response. What's in The Name! Wrong Steve Smith, Adam Zampa Abused by Unaware Indian Cricket Fan Army Following Team India's World Cup 2023 Final Defeat.

Fans Abuse Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham Instagram Story 1 (Photo Credits: @jimmyneesham/Instagram)

Jimmy Neesham Shares Abuses Received From Fans

Jimmy Neesham Instagram Story 2 (Photo Credits: @jimmyneesham/Instagram)

Jimmy Neesham Epic Response to Trolls

Jimmy Neesham Instagram Story 3 (Photo Credits: @jimmyneesham/Instagram)

