India suffered an heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. They had a poor outing with the bat and could only post a target of 241 on the board. Chasing it. Australia cruised to the target losing just four wickets. Disappointed fans outraged on the social media and even went to the extent of sharing hate comments to wrong Instagram accounts of Adam Zampa and Steve Smith. 'Are You Even Real' Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Revisits ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Journey, Pens Down Message For Trolls Sharing Hateful Comments (See Instagram Post).

Hate Comments and Abuse Under Wrong Adam Zampa Profile

More Hate Comments

Hate Comments Under Wrong Adam Zampa Instagram Profile (Photo Credits; adamzampa13/Instagram)

Not the Same Adam Zampa But Still Receives Outrage

More Hate Comments Under Wrong Adam Zampa Instagram Profile (Photo Credits; adamzampa13/Instagram)

Wrong Steve Smith Receives Abuse

