NZ vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI: New Zealand Opt To Bowl First, Tim Southee Replaces Lockie Ferguson; South Africa Bring Back Kagiso Rabada

South Africa will be looking forward to attain the top spot on the points table again. New Zealand will be looking forward to come one step closer to semi-final spot.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 02:11 PM IST

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and has elected to bowl first in the 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa on November 1. New Zealand did go for replacing Lockie Ferguson with Tim Southee for their lineup. South Africa too made a change as they brought back Kagiso Rabada by replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Fifth Place With Dominating Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh, India Retain Top Spot

NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Toss Report

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rahcin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(Wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(Wk), Temba Bavuma(C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

