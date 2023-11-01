NZ vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI: New Zealand Opt To Bowl First, Tim Southee Replaces Lockie Ferguson; South Africa Bring Back Kagiso Rabada

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and has elected to bowl first in the 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa on November 1. New Zealand did go for replacing Lockie Ferguson with Tim Southee for their lineup. South Africa too made a change as they brought back Kagiso Rabada by replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Fifth Place With Dominating Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh, India Retain Top Spot

NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Toss Report

Toss news from Pune 📰 New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first 🏏 Who do you think will come out on top in this all-important #CWC23 clash?#NZvSA 📝: https://t.co/xJ25QH9NWZ pic.twitter.com/vHp8hOZfUm — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 1, 2023

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rahcin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(Wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(Wk), Temba Bavuma(C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

