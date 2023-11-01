NZ vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI: New Zealand Opt To Bowl First, Tim Southee Replaces Lockie Ferguson; South Africa Bring Back Kagiso Rabada

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and has elected to bowl first in the 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa on November 1. New Zealand did go for replacing Lockie Ferguson with Tim Southee for their lineup. South Africa too made a change as they brought back Kagiso Rabada by replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Fifth Place With Dominating Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh, India Retain Top Spot
NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Toss Report
Toss news from Pune 📰
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first 🏏
Who do you think will come out on top in this all-important #CWC23 clash?#NZvSA 📝: https://t.co/xJ25QH9NWZ pic.twitter.com/vHp8hOZfUm
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 1, 2023
New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Playing XI
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)