West Indies pulled off a major upset in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as they defeated hosts New Zealand by 3 runs in the tournament opener. Defending six runs in the final over, Deandra Dottin took three wickets to lead the Caribbean side t a thrilling win. Sophie Devine scored a brilliant century for the White Ferns.

Legend

Cricket At Its Best

Madness

Queen of Barbados

Wow!

Take a Bow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)