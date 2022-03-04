West Indies pulled off a major upset in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as they defeated hosts New Zealand by 3 runs in the tournament opener. Defending six runs in the final over, Deandra Dottin took three wickets to lead the Caribbean side t a thrilling win. Sophie Devine scored a brilliant century for the White Ferns.

Legend

Deandra Dottin you legendddd — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) March 4, 2022

Cricket At Its Best

Cricket, bloody hell!! Katey Martin & Jess Kerr play blinders to make it 6 off 6. Deandra Dottin is brought in to bowl her first over -- in the final of the match. She dismisses both set batters in space of 3 balls. West Indies stun hosts New Zealand by 3 runs to open #CWC22 — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 4, 2022

Madness

Absolute madness. What a final over from Deandra Dottin, her composure was incredible. Cracking match, no better way to open the World Cup!! Full congratulations to the West Indies. #CWC22 — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) March 4, 2022

Queen of Barbados

I know Barbados is a republic now, but surely no one will object to Deandra Dottin being queen? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 4, 2022

Wow!

Wow!!! What a final over from Deandra Dottin!!! Massive blow for NZ in the opener!! — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) March 4, 2022

Take a Bow

They don't call her Deandra Dottin for no reason I suppose 🤷‍♂️ — Habil Ahmed (@hblahmed) March 4, 2022

