Oman are currently taking on Qatar in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The match started at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. Having won the toss, Qatar opted to bowl first. Unfortunately, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence this match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of the game on Fancode and ACC's official YouTube channel.

Oman vs Qatar Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)