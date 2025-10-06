October 6, 2013, will go down as one of the most memorable days for the Mumbai Indians for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it was on this very day that they had lifted the CLT20 (Champions League) title for a second time, beating fellow IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in the final. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians scored 202/6 with Dwayne Smith hitting 44 runs off 39 balls and captain Rohit Sharma (33 off 14) and Glenn Maxwell (37 off 14) playing cameos. In response, Harbhajan Singh stood out as the best bowler for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 4/32 in his four overs as the Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for 169, despite Sanju Samson's 60 and Ajinkya Rahane's 65. Secondly, this was the day when Sachin Tendulkar played his last match for the Mumbai Indians, ending a stellar career for the franchise. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

On This Day in 2013, MI Won Second CLT20 Title, Sachin Tendulkar Played His Last Match for Franchise

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 x 2 🏆🏆#OnThisDay, We won our 2nd #CLT20 title 💪 pic.twitter.com/ssGA554MEy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 6, 2025

