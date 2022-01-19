India clinched an amazing win over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane to seal a historic 2-1 Test series win on this day, a year ago. The victory was special, especially because the team was a depleted one, with the then captain Virat Kohli being one of the absentees. Rishabh Pant had hit Josh Hazlewood for a four on the off-side to bring up the famous victory which would remain one of Indian cricket's finest wins in overseas conditions.

See BCCI's Tweet:

#OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ A historic win at the Gabba that helped #TeamIndia seal the series against Australia 2-1 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MgzQ7mP1NB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022

Relive the Winning Moment Once Again:

This day last year. For the first time since 1988, Australia were beaten at the Gabba and in the process lost the series. Aussies at full strength vs a depleted Indian team. India achieved the near impossible. #BorderGavaskarTrophy . pic.twitter.com/zIa2cpbb69 — Kush Katakia (@kushkatakia) January 19, 2022

