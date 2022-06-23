On June 23, 2013, India under MS Dhoni defeated England in the final of ICC Champions Trophy. It was India's second ICC Champions Trophy title. With this win, MS Dhoni became the first captain in men's cricket to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket.

#OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣#TeamIndia, led by @msdhoni, beat host England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. 🏆 Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/vRObMfdEm5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022

