On this day on April 2, 2011, India lifted their second ICC World Cup Trophy after 28 years. Having felt the pressure to perform, India’s then, captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, promoted himself up the batting order and forged a solid partnership with opening batter, Gautam Gambhir, who scored a vital 97, that along with his imperative unbeaten 91 took India home as they reached the target of 275 after losing four wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 274 riding on the back of batter, Mahela Jayawardene’s 103.

2011 World Cup is Irreplaceable. Whole India celebrated irrespective of City, towns or villages 🏆🇮🇳 Craze, Emotions,De ghuma ke song, 'Bloody knocks', Vande Mataram, That "Final Shot" everything is still in every Indian heart pic.twitter.com/U1H7IMtCv5 — ' (@ashMSDIAN7) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)