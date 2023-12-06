One of the world's most exciting T20 competitions--the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 is set to commence from December 7. Several top stars from around the world will rub shoulders with those from Australia as they hope to bring some intense T20 action to the fans across the world. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the T20 matches on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Amazon Prime Video to Provide Live Streaming of ICC Matches in Australia As Cricket’s Governing Body Announces Four-Year Deal.

BBL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Witness the big hits, the big rippers, the big blinders & even bigger cricket action than ever! All the sizzling action from Australia's premier T20 competition hits your screens... Tune-in to #BHvMS on #BBLonStar Tomorrow 1:45 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/vyIE2276Ga — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)