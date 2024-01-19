The ILT20 (International League T20) is back with its second edition and once again, fans will be able to witness some exhilarating T20 action. The second edition of UAE will get underway on January 19 with a blockbuster clash between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner of the ILT20 2024 in India and the live telecast of the matches will be available on And Pictures. Fans who want to watch ILT20 2024 live streaming online can do so on the Zee5 app and website. ILT20 2024: Simon Taufel, Aleem Dar Included As Umpires and Match Referees Named for Second Edition of UAE’s T20 League.

ILT20 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The mystery is finally revealed 🤩 Commentators ho ya T20 cricket ke sitaare, woh #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge this #DPWorldILT20 Season 2 👊 Watch the #NayeSaalKaPehlaChallenge, LIVE on @AndPicturesIN and @ZEE5Shows, starting January 19 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/prn5nuLQjw — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 8, 2024

