England seamer Reece Topley got ruled out of PSL 2024 on Monday after ECB denied him NOC to participate in T20 league in Pakistan. A day later Topley has signed for the MI Emirates who are set to play in the ILT20 Qualifier 1 on Wednesday. There was also reports of Topley having an injury, but his signing for MIE ruled out the chances of it. IPL 2024: Katrina Kaif Joins as Brand Ambassador for Chennai Super Kings - Reports.

Reece Topley Joins MI Emirates Ahead of ILT20 2024 Qualifier 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)