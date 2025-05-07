England cricketer Sam Billings called for 'de-escalation' after India carried out 'Operation Sindoor'. The Indian Armed Forces carried out the operation and took down terror camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that led to 26 tourists being brutally shot down by terrorists in April. The England wicketkeeper-batter, who is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025, took to 'X' and wrote, "Praying India and Pakistan situation deescalates asap." Several members of the Indian cricketing fraternity lauded the Indian Army for carrying out the 'Operation Sindoor' to eliminate terror targets in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). Operation Sindoor: Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra Hail Indian Army.

Sam Billings Hopes for De-Escalation of India-Pakistan Situation

Praying India and Pakistan situation deescalates asap 🙏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 6, 2025

