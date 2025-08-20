Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) registered a commanding win by seven wickets against the North Delhi Strikers (NDS) in the 28th match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Wednesday, August 20. Batting first, North Delhi Strikers posted a competitive total of 193 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Kandpal smashed 73 runs off 40 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. With the ball, captain Siddhant Sharma picked up a three-wicket haul. In response, Outer Delhi Warriors opener Priyansh Arya played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 30 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries. Keshav Dabas played a crucial unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 35 deliveries, including three boundaries, as ODW secured a crucial victory. Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Viral Video: ‘Mere Pass Hai Pony Aur Mere Sath Hai Ayush Badoni’ Anchor Funnily Introduces South Delhi Superstarz Captain During DPL (Watch).

Outer Delhi Warriors Registered Crucial Win Over North Delhi Strikers in DPL 2025

View this post on Instagram

