Rising sensation Priyansh Arya celebrated his 24th birthday today (September 18). The left-handed batter was born in September 2001. Priyansh Arya has made a steady rise in Indian cricket. The southpaw first grabbed the eyeballs when he smashed six consecutive sixes in an over in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). That feat helped him to get into the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 3.8 crore in the 2025 mega auction. During the IPL 2025 season, Arya smashed 475 runs in 17 matches with the help of one century and two half-centuries. On his 24th birthday, fans shared birthday wishes on social media. Happy Birthday Mohit Sharma! Fans Wish Star India Speedster As He Turns 37.

Happy Birthday Priyansh Arya!

HAPPY 24TH BIRTHDAY PRIYANSH ARYA Fastest IPL centuries against CSK 39 balls - Priyansh Arya (2025) 45 balls - Sanath Jayasuriya (2008) 50 balls - Shubman Gill (2024) 50 balls - Sai Sudharsan (2024) 50 balls - Virender Sehwag (2014) pic.twitter.com/FMXlGEc5tA — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) September 18, 2025

Happy Birthday Starboy

Happy Birthday starboy Priyansh Arya 🎂♥️ pic.twitter.com/6Evq56RjMf — Lovely 🦋 (@fen06_lovely) September 18, 2025

Fans Share Birthday Wish for Priyansh Arya

Happy Birthday Priyansh Arya🐐🛐 Future of Punjab Kings is in safe hands. they will rule the IPL pic.twitter.com/EenP3fP3Ru — アラゴルン (@shiva_41kumar) September 18, 2025

Happy 24th, Priyansh Arya

Heartwarming Birthday Wish by Punjab Kings

𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐝𝐚 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫! 🌟 Wishing a very #HappyBirthday to our southpaw starboy Priyansh Arya! 🎂♥️ pic.twitter.com/D2C7AY3lwa — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 18, 2025

