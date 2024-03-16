The interesting incident took place during the match between Independents CC and Donaustad in the Group F match of the European Cricket League. The third ball of the first over in the second innings was wide and the wicketkeeper could not hold the ball that rolled through his legs. But a fielder ran back just to stop the ball with his leg, preventing a certain boundary. But during the run, he lost his balance and all the billboards jumped and fell out of bounds. Still, without continuing his efforts to save runs for his team, he jumped back, reached the ground and picked up the ball. Sadly though, while trying to throw the ball, it slipped from his hand and crossed the boundary. The hilarious fielding error by a Donaustad fielder, which gifted a boundary to the rivals, became the highlight of the match – though his side claimed the victory by 14 runs. IPL 2024: ‘Right Now, Rinku Singh Is Making a Lot of Good Decisions’, Says Eoin Morgan.

Outstanding Fielding Turns Into Comic Blunder

