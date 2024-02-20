‘Paaji Don’t Forget To Eat…’ Irfan Pathan Has a Food Recommendation for Sachin Tendulkar After Master Blaster Shares Video of His Kashmir Trip

The former all-rounder reacted to Sachin Tendulkar's video which featured some special moments from his visit to Kashmir. Sachin also visited a bat factory in Pulwama.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 20, 2024 08:43 PM IST

Irfan Pathan had a food recommendation in store for Sachin Tendulkar after the latter shared a video which captured glimpses of his trip to Kashmir. Tendulkar shared some special moments from the trip and captioned the video, 'The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir'. The video was noticed by Pathan on social media and he replied to the post, commenting, "Paaji Don’t forget to eat. WAZWAN." Wazwan is a very popular meat-based multi-course meal from Kashmir. ‘The Closest Thing to Heaven on Earth’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of His First Trip to Kashmir (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan's Food Recommendation for Sachin Tendulkar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

