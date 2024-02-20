‘Paaji Don’t Forget To Eat…’ Irfan Pathan Has a Food Recommendation for Sachin Tendulkar After Master Blaster Shares Video of His Kashmir Trip

Irfan Pathan had a food recommendation in store for Sachin Tendulkar after the latter shared a video which captured glimpses of his trip to Kashmir. Tendulkar shared some special moments from the trip and captioned the video, 'The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir'. The video was noticed by Pathan on social media and he replied to the post, commenting, "Paaji Don’t forget to eat. WAZWAN." Wazwan is a very popular meat-based multi-course meal from Kashmir. ‘The Closest Thing to Heaven on Earth’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of His First Trip to Kashmir (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan's Food Recommendation for Sachin Tendulkar

Paaji Don’t forget to eat WAZWAN. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2024

