Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in their T20 World Cup 2022 encounter. Ahead of the game, Pak Bean became a trend on Twitter after a Zimbabwe fan tweeted to the PCB about a "fraud Pak Bean" travelling to the country in 2016 instead of the real Mr Bean. Asif Muhammad plays the doppelganger of the famous character originally portrayed by Rowan Atkinson. Following Pakistan's loss, the Pak Bean memes started trending on Twitter.

Well Played Boys

Bhai kya badla le liya teri team ne Fraud Pak Bean ka. Great revenge #ZimvPak https://t.co/oL0KJgLcys — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

Revenge

When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022

Wasn't a Joke

when you realize that pak bean thing wasn’t just a joke pic.twitter.com/Wsq5r6nQPH — Muneeba (@MuneebaShaukat) October 27, 2022

Player of the Match

It Was Personal

The Curse

Pak Bean and the curse of Zimbabweans. pic.twitter.com/SRdIsrzX2X — Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) October 27, 2022

Unrelated Pic

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan 🙌🏽 And do not call this an upset. It'd be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who've played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated 😛 #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RDxKasz05p — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2022

