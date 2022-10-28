Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in their T20 World Cup 2022 encounter. Ahead of the game, Pak Bean became a trend on Twitter after a Zimbabwe fan tweeted to the PCB about a "fraud Pak Bean" travelling to the country in 2016 instead of the real Mr Bean. Asif Muhammad plays the doppelganger of the famous character originally portrayed by Rowan Atkinson. Following Pakistan's loss, the Pak Bean memes started trending on Twitter.

