Pakistan have clinched a five-run victory against England in the fifth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, thanks to a brilliant half-century from Mohammad Rizwan and a lethal bowling attack. Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for 145 runs. England managed to score only 140 runs in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. With this victory, the green shirts took 3-2 lead in seven-match T20I series.

Pakistan Beat England by Five Runs:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)