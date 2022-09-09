Pakistan have secured the services of Matthew Hayden as their team mentor for the T20 World Cup in Australia that is going to start next month. Hayden was the mentor for the Green Shirts in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE where the team had made to the semifinals before losing to eventual champions Australia.

Matthew Hayden Team Mentor for Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022:

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup More details: https://t.co/ij6ZM0CGcg pic.twitter.com/6N1hHfra1R — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 9, 2022

