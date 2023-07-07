Zaka Ashraf has grabbed a lot of headlines of late. On July 6, he was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee for a period of four months. A day Ashraf after has taken charge, PCB flagged Ashraf's fake verified Twitter account and informed the netizens that the new chairman does not have a Twitter profile. Zaka Ashraf Appointed as Chairman of PCB Management Committee

Mr Zaka Ashraf does not have an account on @Twitter. This is a fake account and has been reported to @verified by the PCB. pic.twitter.com/PbMYm2Chat — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 7, 2023

