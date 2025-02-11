The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) will unveil the upgraded National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 11. The venue has undergone renovation work done over the past few months to be made ready for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches and among other upgradations, a new pavilion has been constructed at the University Road End which, a PCB release states, has "world-class dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by high-quality hospitality rooms." A total of 350 LED lights, 5,000 new chairs and two replay screens have been installed at the National Bank Stadium as well. Top Pakistan musicians like Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali and Sahir Ali Bagga will perform at the National Bank Stadium's inauguration ceremony. Pakistan Players Witness Fireworks During Special Inauguration Ceremony of the Newly-Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Along With PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (Watch Video).

PCB to Unveil National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 11

Newly-look National Bank Stadium to be unveiled today Details here ⤵️ https://t.co/VsiEjpm9vr — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 11, 2025

Ali Zafar, Sahir Ali Bagga and Shafqat Amanat Ali to Perform at National Bank Stadium's Inauguration Ceremony

Ali Zafar, Sahir Ali Bagga and Shafqat Amanat Ali are ready to perform at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi inauguration ceremony ✨ pic.twitter.com/NxCK4wfZR3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 11, 2025

