Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Rizwan was seen offering the Namaz on a street in the United States. The star wicketkeeper-batter had become the first set of cricketers, alongside his national team captain Babar Azam to get enrolled on a course at the Harvard Business School. Rizwan was seen offering the Namaz on the empty street with his car in front, on the road, and the video of this has gone viral. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Become First Cricketers to Join Harvard's Business School; Pictures of Pakistan Captain, Wicketkeeper Attending Class Go Viral.

Mohammad Rizwan Offers Namaz on Street in the US

Mohammad Rizwan stopped his car and offered namaz on the street in US 🇺🇲 Ma Shaa Allah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FDpXjEcQv — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 6, 2023

