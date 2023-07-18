Sri Lanka are currently locking horns with Pakistan in the first game of the ongoing Test Series at the Galle International Stadium. During Pakistan's first innings of the first Test on Day 3, Pakistan's number eleven batter Abrar Ahmed was involved in a funny moment with Sri Lankan Wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama. The video of the hilarious incident is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistan Batsman to Score A Double Century in Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs PAK 1st Test 2023

Abrar Ahmed Involved in Funny Moment With Sri Lankan Wicket-keeper

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)