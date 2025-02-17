The Pakistan Shaheens will host the South Africa national cricket team for the second-last match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up game on Monday. The Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up clash will be hosted at the newly renovated National Stadium in Karachi. Despite Star Sports Network owning the broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, no live telecast of the PAK-A vs SA warm-up match will be available for viewing options in India. Similarly, no live online streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match will be available in India, though JioHotstar is a digital partner. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Everything You Need To Know From All Squads To Broadcast Details.

Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa Live

In Case You Missed It; The ICC unveiled Champions Trophy warm-up matches. Pakistan Shaheens will be in action to help Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh for practice.#CT2025 | #Cricket | #GreenTeam | #OurGameOurPassion | #KhelKaJunoon pic.twitter.com/ROYOjKDLBC — Green Team (@GreenTeam1992) February 13, 2025

