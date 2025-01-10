Pakistan Shaheens are all set to take on the West Indies national cricket team in a three-day red ball match. Pakistan Shaheens vs West Indies warm-up game is all set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Friday, January 10 at a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan Shaheens vs West Indies warm-up match due to the absence of any official broadcaster. Although the West Indies Tour of Pakistan official matches will be live streamed on FanCode there is no official confirmation for the practice game. Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan Shaheens and West Indies players during a training session

📸 West Indies and Pakistan Shaheens squads train ahead of the three-day warm-up match at Islamabad Club 🏏#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/HZ0Onbt16Z— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2025

