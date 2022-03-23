Pakistan imploded on day 3 of their 3rd Test match against Australia as they lost seven wickets for just 20 runs. The hosts were bowled out for 268 runs as the visitors led by Pat Cummins and Micthell Starc have taken a 123-run first-inning lead. Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Azhar Ali scored fifties for Pakistan.

A collapse of epic proportions has seen Pakistan lose 7 wickets for 20 runs! Australia have a lead of 123 after bowling out Pakistan for 268 - It's backs against the wall time for Pakistan #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/RrNg978c1D — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)