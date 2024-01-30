Pakistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK U19 vs IRE U19 Super Six CWC Match on TV?

Pakistan and Ireland will get the chance to play in the super six of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Read below to get live telecast and streaming details of the PAK U19 vs IRE U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2024 01:17 PM IST

In the super six stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Pakistan will face Ireland after winning all three group matches. It is scheduled to take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday, January 30. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but PAK U19 vs IRE U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy PAK U19 vs IRE U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 ICC World Cup Game

