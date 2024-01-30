In the super six stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Pakistan will face Ireland after winning all three group matches. It is scheduled to take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday, January 30. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but PAK U19 vs IRE U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy PAK U19 vs IRE U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Confident India Look To Continue Momentum Against Newmg src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search.png" alt="Search" />
Pakistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK U19 vs IRE U19 Super Six CWC Match on TV?
Pakistan and Ireland will get the chance to play in the super six of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Read below to get live telecast and streaming details of the PAK U19 vs IRE U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match.
In the super six stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Pakistan will face Ireland after winning all three group matches. It is scheduled to take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday, January 30. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but PAK U19 vs IRE U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy PAK U19 vs IRE U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Confident India Look To Continue Momentum Against New Zealand in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match.
Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 ICC World Cup Game
Three crucial fixtures to bring in the Super Six stage of the #U19WorldCup 🏏
More on the Super Six format and fixtures here 📲 https://t.co/g9PhhFcn8L pic.twitter.com/WuF2Bd3KKN
— ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
‘No Father Will Name His Son Nitish in Future’: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Takes Jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Switching Sides With BJP, Forming New Government
Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree-Sakthi SS-400 Lottery Result of 30.01.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Holds Meeting With Ministers, MLAs in Ranchi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024
Apple Sells Nearly 2,00,000 Vision Pro Headsets, Tech Giant to Produce Around 'Half a Million' More Units: Report
Telangana: Alert RPF Personnel, Passengers Rescue Man After He Slips in Gap Between Tracks and Platform, Gets Dragged Along With Train (Watch Videos)
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Cipher Case Read More
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Holds Meeting With Ministers, MLAs in Ranchi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024
US: Missing Indian Student of Purdue University Found Dead Inside College Campus
US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chicken Farm in Northeast Brazos County in Texas, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)
India Head Coach Igor Stimac Congratulates East Bengal FC for Winning Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Vikrant Massey Meets IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma After Winning Best Actor Award For 12th Fail; Here’s What Happened Next!
House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock Unveiled As ‘Supergirl’ in James Gunn’s Blockbuster DC Universe
‘No Father Will Name His Son Nitish in Future’: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Takes Jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Switching Sides With BJP, Forming New Government
Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree-Sakthi SS-400 Lottery Result of 30.01.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Holds Meeting With Ministers, MLAs in Ranchi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024
Apple Sells Nearly 2,00,000 Vision Pro Headsets, Tech Giant to Produce Around 'Half a Million' More Units: Report
Telangana: Alert RPF Personnel, Passengers Rescue Man After He Slips in Gap Between Tracks and Platform, Gets Dragged Along With Train (Watch Videos)
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Cipher Case Read More
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Holds Meeting With Ministers, MLAs in Ranchi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024
US: Missing Indian Student of Purdue University Found Dead Inside College Campus
US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chicken Farm in Northeast Brazos County in Texas, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)
India Head Coach Igor Stimac Congratulates East Bengal FC for Winning Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Vikrant Massey Meets IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma After Winning Best Actor Award For 12th Fail; Here’s What Happened Next!
House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock Unveiled As ‘Supergirl’ in James Gunn’s Blockbuster DC Universe
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹36,07,3743.32%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹1,91,7362.22%
-
Tether(USDT)₹83.110.15%
-
BNB(BNB)₹25,8551.45%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
Elon Musk Announces Neuralink’s Successful Brain Implant Procedure in First Human Recipient
-
West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Signs for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024
-
When Life Gives You Tangerines: Netflix Announces New K-Drama Featuring IU and Park Bo Gum As Leads (View Pic)
-
Squid Game Star Lee Byung Hun’s Los Angeles Home Ransacked by Burglars While Actor Was Away