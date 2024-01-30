Pakistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK U19 vs IRE U19 Super Six CWC Match on TV?

In the super six stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Pakistan will face Ireland after winning all three group matches. It is scheduled to take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday, January 30. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but PAK U19 vs IRE U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy PAK U19 vs IRE U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Confident India Look To Continue Momentum Against New Zealand in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 ICC World Cup Game

Three crucial fixtures to bring in the Super Six stage of the #U19WorldCup 🏏 More on the Super Six format and fixtures here 📲 https://t.co/g9PhhFcn8L pic.twitter.com/WuF2Bd3KKN — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)