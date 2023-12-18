The Pakistan women's cricket team made history on Monday, December 17 when they beat New Zealand for the very first time in an ODI in New Zealand. And this historic victory was not achieved without a bit of drama. After both teams scored 251 at the end of 50 overs, the contest headed to the Super Over where Pakistan defeated New Zealand to clinch the historic victory. The series finished 2-1 in favour of New Zealand but Pakistan were able to end the tour on a high. Earlier, Amelia Kerr top-scored for New Zealand with 77 runs while for Pakistan, former skipper Bismah Maroof scored 68. New Zealand Pacer Kyle Jamieson To Miss Remainder of Series Against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Women Beat New Zealand Women in Super Over

PAKISTAN WIN IN SUPER OVER! 🙌 Pakistan have defeated @WHITE_FERNS in ODIs for the first time in New Zealand 🤩#NZWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/cTysIVh2vx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2023

