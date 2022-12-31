Indian national team cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya (Pandya Brothers) met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday, December 31st. Taking to Instagram Hardik posted photos of their visit. The Indian all-rounder thanked the Home Minister for inviting them to his residence. Both Hardik and Krunal are currently enjoying some free time from cricket. Krunal last featured for Baroda in November while Hardik was rested in the recently concluded Bangladesh series. Yash Poses With Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Jokes 'KGF 3' in Making (View Pics).

Hardik and Krunal Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

