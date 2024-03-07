Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar won many hearts during the ISPL T10 match between Khiladi 11 and Master 11. Sachin led Master 11 wherein he gave the chance to para cricketer Amir Hussain to open the batting with him and also gave the ball to him so that he could showcase his bowling talent to the whole world. Hussain bowled to the likes of Munawar Faruqi and Akshay Kumar. At last Masters 11 won the match by 5 runs. ISPL 2024: Elvish Yadav Dismisses Munawar Faruqui in T10 Match, But Fans Are Bowled By Their Friendship! (View Pics and Video)

Amir Hussain Showcases His Bowling Talent During ISPL 2024

